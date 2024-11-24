Arlington police investigate double homicide at short-term rental

article

The Arlington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that left two teenagers dead Saturday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., officers were called to an apartment in the 600 block of Slaughter Street for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, police found a 19-year-old male and an 18-year-old female in the living room of the apartment. Both had been shot multiple times.

The 19-year-old died at the scene. The 18-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 18-year-old as Alexis Tyler of Mesquite. The male victim has not been identified.

Witnesses told officers they heard gunshots and saw a group of people run from the apartment, get into a vehicle and drive away.

There have been no arrests in this homicide.

Investigators are canvassing the area for surveillance footage, evidence and additional witnesses.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

Police say they do not believe anything was stolen from either victim. Detectives learned the apartment was rented to the 19-year-old for the weekend through a short-term rental site.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Dixon at (817) 459-5579. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.