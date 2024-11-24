Arlington woman investigates broken window at neighbor's apartment, finds man dead inside, police say

article

The Brief A 55-year-old man was found dead inside an Arlington apartment on Sunday. Police say the man had "extensive trauma all over his body." Anyone with information is asked to call police.



Arlington police are investigating a suspicious death after a 55-year-old man was found dead inside of his apartment.

A resident of the apartment on N. Center Street called 911 on Sunday after she noticed her neighbor's window had been broken.

She said when she went to investigate, she saw her neighbor on the floor covered in blood.

Officers made their way into the apartment and found a man with "extensive trauma all over his body," according to Arlington Police.

Investigators say, at this time, they weren't sure how long the man had been dead.

The front door of the apartment was damaged in a way that would happen if someone forced their way inside, according to Arlington Police.

Two vacant apartments in the building also had damage to their windows.

Police have no information about potential suspects and no arrests have been made.

Investigators are checking for any additional witnesses, evidence or video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Arlington Police.