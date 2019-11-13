Sketch released of man who tried to abduct 12-year-old girl in Farmers Branch

article

Police in Farmers Branch released a sketch of the man they are looking for in an attempted kidnapping.

A 12-year-old girl said the man approached her Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex near Valwood Parkway and Josey Lane.

Police said the girl was able to get away, but suffered minor injuries.

The suspect - who is described as being 5-foot-tall, with a gray/white mustache - was wearing a blue baseball hat, blue short-sleeve shirt, and jeans.

He may have been driving an older, silver mid-size car.