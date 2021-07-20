Three remain hospitalized as investigation continues into Plano house explosion

Fire investigators in Plano say an isolated gas leak caused a home explosion that hurt six people. Crews are still working to figure out the cause and location of the leak.

Officials have not released the names of the victims or their conditions. Neighbors say the man who lived in the home alone would often be seen outside mowing the grass.

A family of five who lives in the damaged house next door remains hospitalized. A friend posted on social media that the family lost everything in the blast.

Tyler Craven's training as a U.S. Marine came in handy Monday afternoon. He and a few of his neighbors were the first to reach some of the victims trapped in their Plano home after the explosion next door.

"The wife came out as I was coming in. She said her family was in the back bedroom," he recalled. "We ran into the house adjacent and grabbed the little boy who was bleeding pretty bad. But the whole house was just rubbish. It just looked like a bomb exploded in there."

Plano house explosion that left 6 injured likely caused by gas leak, investigators say

The Plano fire marshal determined the explosion at 4429 Cleveland Drive was likely caused by an isolated gas leak at the home.

"It’s premature at this point to guess if it was an appliance in the home or what," said Plano Fire Capt. Peggy Harrell. "As you can tell, we have quite a bit of rubble to sift through in our investigation."

Harrell said it took firefighters six minutes to locate the sole occupant of that house: a male. He was rushed to the hospital along with the family of five — a husband, wife and their three kids — who Craven helped rescue.

Video from a neighbor's camera captured the force of the blast. A giant piece of plywood embedded in the ground. A woman who was showering at the time got hit by flying glass.

City inspectors spent Tuesday surveying the damage. Some homes deemed too unstable were marked with a red notice.

"This whole roof line shifted four inches off the foundation," said neighbor Mike Mack. "Yeah, it's pretty bad."

Homes with less severe damage were marked with a yellow notice.

Crews from Atmos Energy were back in the neighborhood checking the gas lines. No other leaks have been found.

Homeowners are left to pick up the pieces.

Harrell says to her knowledge there were no reports of any gas leaks prior to the explosion.

Advertisement

A police K-9 was also brought in to check for any explosive devices, but none were found. It’s why this is not considered a crime scene.