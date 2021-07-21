Plano house explosion "may have been intentional," investigators now say

Plano police now believe that a house explosion on Monday may have been intentional.

Six people were injured in the explosion on Monday afternoon, including three children. Three adults still remain hospitalized, including a person who was inside the home at the time.

Plano police and the Plano Fire Marshal began a joint investigation after the explosion and said Wednesday that "the explosion may have been intentional."

Police previously brought in K-9s shortly afterward to sniff for explosives and found none, according to the fire department. So the area was not considered a crime scene. The fire department also later determined there was an isolated gas leak in the home.

Detectives and the fire marshal's office did not elaborate on what they found that now makes them think this was an intentional act.

"Based on the investigation, this incident appears to be isolated and there are no indications of any threats to our community," police said in a statement.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

RELATED:

Three remain hospitalized as investigation continues into Plano house explosion

Plano house explosion that left 6 injured likely caused by gas leak, investigators say