Shots fired during Dallas police standoff with murder suspect

Dallas police were met with gunfire when they tried to serve a warrant at a home Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just before 11 a.m. at a home near Humphrey Drive and 51st Street.

Chief Eddie Garcia said officers confronted a wanted murder suspect and shots were fired. Thankfully no officers were injured.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the home and is still refusing to come out. His name has not yet been released.

SWAT officers are now at the scene for the ongoing standoff.

Chief Garcia asked people to avoid the area.