Shooting victims found tied up in Dallas home

One person was killed, and another was injured in a bizarre shooting at a home in the Red Bird area of Dallas.

Police said a woman who’d been shot Saturday morning was able to escape and get help.

She led officers back to a house in a neighborhood near Polk Street and Camp Wisdom Road.

Police found two men there tied up.

One of them, 30-year-old Deleon Williams, had been shot and killed. The second man was not hurt.

The woman who was shot is expected to survive.

Police have not made any arrests or said why they believe the victims were tied up.