Shooting near South Oak Cliff High School leaves 1 injured
DALLAS - One person was injured in a shooting near South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. on East Overton Road, right across from the high school.
It’s unclear if there is any connection to the campus.
Police have not yet released the victim’s age, identity or condition.
They are only saying a male suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.
Police are talking to witnesses and trying to track down the shooter.