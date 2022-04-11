Shooting at Arlington home leaves 2 dead, 1 hurt

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in a west Arlington home.

It happened early Monday morning on Ivy Hill Drive, which is near Pleasant Ridge and Little Roads.

Investigators believe the gunman forced his way into the house and started firing shots.

When officers arrived, they found two men and one woman with gunshot wounds.

An 84-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified him as Robert Nitsche.

Another man, identified as 41-year-old Thomas Stuart, was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

The third victim, a 67-year-old female, is expected to survive.

Police haven’t made any arrests but said they do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Arlington Police Department at 817-459-5312. Anonymous tips are also welcome by calling Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

