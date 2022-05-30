Trinity River trash cleanup underway in Fort Worth
A lot of the trash is a result of the flooding rain we got earlier this week. Runoff drains into the river, and any litter around washes in there with the rainwater. The city's clean-up effort started Thursday and will continue through the weekend.
What's in the Inflation Reduction Act? Health care, climate change goals become law
President Joe Biden arrived at the White House promising to “build back” America, and now he has signed into law legislation with a slimmer version of that idea.
Inflation Reduction Act: Biden signs massive climate and health care bill
President Joe Biden is preparing to sign Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill, which includes the most substantial federal investment in history to fight climate change.
Rainwater unsafe to drink everywhere on Earth due to 'forever chemicals,' study says
PFAS, nicknamed “forever chemicals” because they last so long in the environment, have been linked to a wide range of harmful health effects.
20% of U.S. households with a dishwasher don’t even use it; here's why that may be bad
As concern for the world’s water scarcity grows, some consumer goods companies are pushing for households to “skip the rinse” entirely.
Kamala Harris announces $1 billion to US states for flooding, extreme heat
The White House is making more than $1 billion available to states to address flooding and extreme heat exacerbated by climate change.
Dallas City Council could soon approve ban on gas-powered leaf blowers
Gas-powered leaf blowers have been criticized for pollution and noise, but landscapers say they are much more powerful than electric and battery-powered blowers. The city estimates those blowers would cost homeowners, businesses and the city 20% more.
Sprite retiring its signature green plastic bottles after more than 60 years
Coca-Cola will begin transitioning to the new Sprite bottles on Aug. 1 in North America. Here’s what the more environmentally-friendly packaging looks like.
How new plans to tackle climate change will impact Texas
The federal government is in the middle of rolling out new plans to tackle climate change. FOX 4’s Blake Hanson spoke with the White House's National Climate Advisor, Gina McCarthy, about how those changes will impact Texas.
Deadly water hemlock plant found growing near White Rock Lake
A poisonous plant was found on the shore of a popular North Texas lake and now there is a search and destroy mission.
Unclear how Pres. Biden's energy moves will affect Texas power grid
As record-breaking heat tests the electric grid and wildfires tear through drought-stricken Texas land, President Joe Biden unveiled some initial steps aimed at tackling what he describes as ‘an emergency.’ But it’s still unclear how the initial measures on climate change will impact Texas.
Biden announces modest climate actions promising more to come
“Let me be clear,” Biden said. "Climate change is an emergency, and in the coming weeks I’m going to use the power I have as president to turn these words into formal, official government actions.
‘Once-in-a-lifetime’ catch: Tennessee teen reels in rare white catfish
“Most anglers fish their entire lives and never see one. I am 67 years old, have boated literally tens of thousands of catfish over the years and it was the first I'd ever seen in person,” the boat's captain said.
TCEQ issues Ozone Action Days for parts of Texas
TCEQ says Ozone Action Days will be in effect Sunday for the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, El Paso, and Tyler-Longview areas.
Electric vehicle battery myths v. facts: The debate over ‘green’
As demand for electric vehicles grows, innovation follows and companies are looking at more environmentally friendly options when it comes to the controversial manufacturing of EV batteries.
Supreme Court limits EPA's authority to regulate pollution from power plants
By a 6-3 vote, the Supreme Court said the Environmental Protection Agency does not have broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming.
Swarm of bugs picked up on Detroit, Cleveland weather radars
If you thought it was rain showers on the radar, think again!
Biden hosts international climate change meeting amid high gas price pressure
Friday's meeting comes as Biden has been focused on boosting fossil fuel production to reduce high gas prices.
Carbon dioxide levels in atmosphere surpass key milestone
Climate scientists say it's "like watching a train barrel down the track towards you in slow motion. It’s terrifying."
Mona Lisa attacked with cake by man disguised as older woman in wheelchair
The Mona Lisa cake attack left a conspicuous white creamy smear on the glass but the famous work by Leonardo da Vinci wasn't damaged.