'She was my world': Friend remembers Deep Ellum Halloween shooting victim as hunt for suspects continues

The Brief Friends of 28-year-old Unique Benjamin are remembering her after she was killed during the Halloween shootings in Deep Ellum. The three shootings in Deep Ellum on Halloween night left three other people dead and multiple people injured. Police have made one arrest after the shootings but have not detained any shooting suspects. Today, Dallas PD released images of a suspected shooter.



As police continue to search for suspects in connection to the three Halloween shootings in Deep Ellum, one victim's friend remembers approaching the scene the night of the deadly incident.

Deep Ellum Halloween shootings

What we know:

Oshshanae Rose tells FOX 4's David Sentendrey she was taking an Uber to Deep Ellum to meet her best friend, 28-year-old Unique Benjamin, on Halloween night.

"As I arrived, I just saw a whole bunch of people running, and people screaming and cars backing up, police yelling and the lights," Rose tells FOX 4's David Sentendrey.

Prior to Rose's arrival, three separate shooting scenes had broken out. Benjamin was one of four people shot and killed on Halloween night in Deep Ellum.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Unique Benjamin

21-year-old Kaniesa Scott, 25-year-old Anthony McCleary, and 20-year-old Isaiah Boling were also killed in the violence.

Rose says she has been best friends with Benjamin for a decade, and was back in town for Halloween after moving to Chicago.

"She was my world, like, we did everything together," Rose said. "It felt like I knew her forever."

Benjamin's location on Rose's phone is now stuck in Deep Ellum, where she was killed on Halloween night. "My friend was so sweet, she didn't deserve this."

Local perspective:

Untruan Train Grant is one of several Deep Ellum community members trying to figure out ways to curb violence.

"I want people to understand that Deep Ellum is not a breeding ground for crime."

Grant says teens who can't get into the district's bars flock to Deep Ellum. His street team Learn With Train aims to steer them away from the neighborhood.

"Deep Ellum is an entertainment district that’s for adults," Grant tells FOX 4's David Sentendrey. "We find out a lot about some of these kids. Some of these kids are homeless. Some of these kids are just trying to look for fun."

What's next:

One man who flashed a gun on the night of the shootings has been arrested, but police have not arrested any shooting suspects. Dallas Police released images and video of a suspected shooter earlier today.

Federal authorities have announced Operation Deep Cover, a safety initiative aimed at giving Deep Ellum more resources following the shootings.