LIVE | Texas 2026 midterm election results
DALLAS - Texas election results for the 2026 midterm election will begin filtering in as soon as the polls close across the state at 7 p.m.
See below for real-time statewide vote totals, plus election results for the U.S. Senate and Texas governor races.
Texas Election Results
Click here if you have trouble viewing the election results on your mobile phone.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Texas Secretary of State website and county elections offices.