Texas Election Results 2026: State Senate and state House races
Texans are voting in federal, state and local races during the 2026 midterm elections.
Dozens of contests for state Senate and state House seats are among those being decided.
Polls in Texas close at 7 p.m., and results will appear below shortly after that.
The Source: Results are provided by the Associated Press. Race calls are made by the Associated Press. Information on results comes from the Texas Secretary of State's Office and are preliminary until certified by that office.