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Texas Election Results 2026: State Senate and state House races

By
FOX Local
Election
Updated November 3, 2026 6:12 PM CST Published November 3, 2026 3:38 PM CST

The Brief

    • Texans are deciding races for federal, state and local offices.
    • Dozens of state Senate and state House contests are on the ballot.
    • Polls in Texas close at 7 p.m. Results will come in shortly after that.

Texans are voting in federal, state and local races during the 2026 midterm elections.

Dozens of contests for state Senate and state House seats are among those being decided.

Polls in Texas close at 7 p.m., and results will appear below shortly after that.

The Source: Results are provided by the Associated Press. Race calls are made by the Associated Press. Information on results comes from the Texas Secretary of State's Office and are preliminary until certified by that office.

Election2026 ElectionsPoliticsTexas PoliticsTexas