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LIVE | Dallas County 2026 midterm election results

By
FOX 4
2026 Elections
Published November 3, 2026 5:13 PM CST
Published November 3, 2026 5:13 PM CST

The Brief

    • It's election day for the 2026 midterm election.
    • Election results will be shared on FOX 4 News after the polls close at 7 p.m.
    • You'll also find live local election results and coverage on the FOX Local app.

DALLAS - Dallas County election results for the 2026 midterm election will begin filtering in as soon as the polls close across Texas at 7 p.m.

See below for real-time Dallas County vote totals, plus election results for the U.S. Senate and Texas governor races.

Dallas County Election Results

Click here if you have trouble viewing the election results on your mobile phone.

More Election Results

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas County Elections Office.

2026 ElectionsPoliticsDallas CountyElectionTexas Politics