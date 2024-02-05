Shaq sponsoring Dallas County gun buyback this weekend

Ex-NBA star and licensed deputy Shaquille O'Neal will sponsor a gun buyback event in Dallas this weekend.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is hosting the event this Saturday, Feb. 10.

Owners who give handguns will receive a $100 gift card. Long gun owners will be given $125 gift cards.

The program is only available to Dallas County residents and there is a limit of 3 firearms per resident.

Shaquille O'Neal

"I support Sheriff Brown’s initiatives; Sheriff is doing the right thing and keeping our communities safe," O'Neal said in a statement.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office says Saturday's event is expected to be the first of many this year.

The event will be held at the Dallas County Sheriff's Training Academy at 8401 South Polk Street in Dallas.

It will be held from 9 a.m. to Noon.