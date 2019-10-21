Several North Texas schools closed Monday due to damage from severe storms

article

Two North Texas school districts have canceled school Monday, and several Dallas and Garland ISD schools are closed because of damage caused by Sunday's severe storms.

There was at least one confirmed tornado that touched down in North Texas Sunday night. Authorities are still out assessing the damage caused by the storms.

Dallas ISD said the following schools will be closed Monday:

Burnet Elementary School

Caillet Elementary School

Cary Middle School

Cigarroa Elementary School

Dealey Montessori

Foster Elementary School

Franklin Middle School

Hexter Elementary School

Hillcrest Elementary School

Kramer Elementary School

Joe May Elementary School

Francisco Medrano Middle School

Pershing Elementary School

Roosevelt High School

Thelma Page Richardson Elementary School

Thomas Jefferson High School

Twain Elementary School

South Oak Cliff at Village Fair

Walnut Hill Elementary School

First responders said they believe Walnut Hill Elementary School could be a total loss because of the water and gas leaks inside.

Jefferson High School was also hit by the tornado and significantly damaged. The school already had some construction work underway on the property and one of the construction trailers was ripped apart in the storm and flipped on top of a vehicle in the parking lot.

The district said staff at Cary, Cigarroa, Walnut Hill and Thomas Jefferson should report to the Thomas Edison Learning Center on Singleton Boulevard by 10 a.m. Staff at Pershing should report by 10 a.m. to the Dallas ISD Administration Building on Central Expressway.

Episcopal School of Dallas, Good Shepard Episcopal School, Saint Mark’s School of Texas and Dallas Lutheran School are also closed on Monday because of damage. Dallas Lutheran School's roof is damaged and there may be a gas leak.

After assessing the damage, Richardson ISD decided to close all schools Monday.

Midlothian ISD also canceled classes at all schools Monday because of widespread power outages in the area.

Red Oak Life School District is closed Monday.

Garland ISD said Park Crest Elementary School, Williams Elementary School, Dorsey Elementary School and Houston Middle School are closed Monday because of power outages.

Grand Prairie High School will start school at 10 a.m. due to a power outage. Buses will be on a two-hour delay.