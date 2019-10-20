Confirmed tornado causes damages in North Dallas, surrounding areas

A confirmed tornado that initially touched down in North Dallas caused damage as it moved east through the Metroplex Sunday night.

The FOX 4 Weather team confirmed a tornado in the Dallas Love Field area just after 9 p.m., moving east, and it reportedly touched down near 635 and Skillman near the Richardson and Garland city boundaries just before 9:30 p.m.

There was a second line of storms that made their way across the Metroplex just after midnight, but the threat of another tornado remains low in Dallas and the surrounding counties at this time.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says the city of Dallas has opened the Bachman Recreation Center for those seeking shelter after being displaced by Sunday's storms.

There is a lot of damage near Walnut Hill in northwest Dallas following the severe weather, along with parts of Garland, Richardson, and Rockwall.

Many roads are closed as crews work to assess the damage and clear the roads.

According to Oncor, there are more than 100,000 outages reported in North Texas.

Dallas ISD says it has crews assessing reports of damage to determine if classes at certain campuses will be cancelled Monday.

The following DISD schools will be closed Monday: Cary Middle School, Cigarroa Elementary School, Pershing Elementary School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Walnut Hill Elementary School, and David G. Burnet Elementary School.

Midlothian ISD has canceled all schools on Monday.

Richardson ISD officials also said they will assessing damages, and school could be canceled or delayed Monday.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for most of North Texas until 2 a.m. Monday.