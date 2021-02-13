Several inches of snow in the forecast for North Texas Sunday night into Monday morning

article

Snow is in the forecast for North Texas, as the main chance of winter weather is set to hit Sunday night into Monday morning.

All of North Texas could see several inches of snow, with the best chances of accumulation to the northwest and southeast of the Metroplex.

Light sleet or snow could start falling midday Sunday, before it turns to all snow by the afternoon/evening hours.

And going with the snow, wind chills could fall below zero for much of North Texas overnight Sunday.