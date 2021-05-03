Several Dallas polling locations were closed for hours on election day

article

The Dallas County Elections Administrator is looking into why several polling locations were closed for hours on election day, especially in predominately minority and low-income communities.

County elections officials confirmed multiple closures that totaled more than 13 hours of lost voting time.

For example, the voting machines at Ronald McNair Elementary School in District 8 were offline for about 2 hours and 15 minutes.

The machines at Booker T. Washington High School were down for more than 2 hours in District 14 and for more than 3 hours at Comstock Middle School in District 5.

They were offline for 3 hours and 45 minutes at the Park South YMCA polling location and for 1 hour and 15 minutes at the Owenwood Farm, both in District 7.

That five-hour closure could have impacted the outcome of the Dallas City Council District 7 race.

Incumbent Adam Bazaldua secured only 39% of the vote and 25 votes separated the second and third-place candidates.

While Bazaldua is set to enter a runoff with former councilman Kevin Felder, the third-place finisher, Donald Parish, could argue the closures deterred at least 25 votes.

"'Deficient' is never a word you want to hear associated with our local election infrastructure. It is unclear how many people were turned away Saturday because of hours-long closures of polling places in predominantly minority and low-income communities. That means it is also unclear how many voters did not know they are now able to cast ballots at another polling place outside their neighborhood, were unable to go elsewhere due to mobility or transportation challenges, or were totally discouraged from participating in their local election," Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said in a statement.

Mayor Johnson said he has asked Dallas County Elections Administrator Michael Scarpello to conduct a full review. He is eager to understand what happened and why.

"The integrity of our elections is paramount, and any issues must be corrected before the June 5 runoff to ensure that all of our eligible voters are able to take part in the democratic process," the mayor said.

Texas Secretary of State elections officials said any candidate who feels the lost time impacted the election can contest the election.

Texas Secretary of State elections officials said any candidate who feels the lost time impacted the election can contest the election.