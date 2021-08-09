Seven percent drop in crime across Dallas since crime reduction plan enacted, chief says

The Dallas police chief told city council members that it is not time to declare victory, but the department continues to see a month-to-month drop in crime across the city.

The results of the crime reduction plan so far -- a more than 7 percent drop in violent crime citywide.

"There are no touchdown dances that we're doing over here. But we believe as a city, not just as a department, but as a city, we are moving the needle, we feel," DPD Chief Eddie Garcia said.

He says part one of his three step crime reduction plan is showing signs of progress. The first part concentrates police presence in 47 grids in a small part of the city.

DPD Maj. Paul Junger cited an example of a recent shooting at a motel where having officers nearby made a difference.

"Officers patrolling heard the gunfire and the car leaving at at high speed," Junger said. "Officers pulled the suspect over, and he admitted to throwing a gun out the window."

The hotspots were determined by areas with the highest crime rates. The specific grid locations were not released at the meeting. But councilman Tennell Atkins is anxious to see the hotspots expanded.

"There may be people who are outside the grid and feel they are not getting protection," Atkins said.

Garcia said right now 47 grids is as much as the department can handle.

"Right now we have to be careful to not include more grids than we can effectively police. Because if we cannot effectively police five more grids, entire plan will crash," the chief said.

Atkins said the council could help provide more resources.

"As soon as you know, let us know and let us decide if you need more manpower to get it done," Atkins said.

Garcia said the department is also working to build relationships by helping to reinforce safe areas in places like community centers.

"Gave a projector for community center. We know that will save a life knowing when they play a movie in gym at 10 p.m. instead of being at the car wash, we know that will save a life," Garcia said.

The city is also working to finally get enough 911 call takers so people are no longer placed on hold. The starting salary is set to be increased by $7,200 a year and the new budget would add 40 call takers, a staffing increase of about 40 percent.

RELATED:

Dallas police chief boasts 'aggressive' plan to combat uptick in violent crime

Advertisement

Despite longer 911 wait times, Dallas police chief says crime reduction plan is slowly working