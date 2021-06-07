Dallas police chief says crime reduction plan is already showing results

The Dallas police chief says there is improvement in the effort to reduce violent crime. He gave an update to city council members on Monday.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia is optimistic about the results thus far. The crime plan focuses on targeting small areas that generate violent crime that will have a reduction citywide.

The chief says a combination of high-profile patrol, surveillance and arrests of repeat offenders is making the difference.

It's been one month since Chief Garcia implemented his crime reduction plan, and he says it's working.

"Obviously, we're not doing any touchdown dances but it's getting warmer," he said.

Chief Garcia told the Public Safety Committee that overall violent crime, which includes murders, aggravated assaults and robberies, is down 5% year-to-date.

"We hope to be turning this trend if it hasn't started to already," he said.

On May 7, patrol officers began focusing on 47 city grids identified by DPD data and criminologists as having a high concentration of violent crime. Officers made 3,000 arrests and seized over 260 pounds of narcotics.

Cara Mendelsohn is just one of two committee members who asked questions.

"When do you think it’s actually going to impact murder and aggravated assault rates?" she asked.

"It is translating again," Garcia said. "That's part of the focused model in policing that we're doing in our grids."

The chief says there has been an increase in sexual assaults. Each week, the command staff looks at the crime data to see which grids to focus on.

"We’ve got a lot of work to do," Garcia said. "But the rank and file the men and women are doing a tremendous job."

Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata was asked about the chief's plan at a news conference last Thursday.

"It's been better explained to the rank and file, what we're going to do and how we're going to get there," he said. "We just have to stand behind him. As of now, he's doing enough for us to stand behind him. The problem is we still don't have enough manpower."

Mata says the department's overtime budget for the year has already been exhausted. It's not a topic that was discussed during the public safety briefing on Monday.