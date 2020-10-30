Senator Kamala Harris visits North Texas Friday

article

Vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris will be in Fort Worth on Friday.

Harris will make stops in Fort Worth, Houston and McAllen as the Biden campaign makes a final push for votes in Texas.

Some polls show the presidential race is tightening in Texas and the traditionally red state is now a toss-up.

The Biden and Trump campaigns are both focused on the Latino vote in the final days leading up to election day.

For the first time, Latinos are expected to be the largest racial or ethnic group to participate in the presidential election, making up 13% of all eligible voters.

One poll of likely Texas voters shows former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump among Latinos.

But, Biden as less Latino support than Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton had in 2016.

“They tend to also believe in the Republican religious platform and I think when you look at the Mexican Americans in Texas you’re seeing a much more break of Latino men between the ages of 24-44 for Donald Trump and Latinas, I think 38 percent is the last I saw for Joe Biden so there’s a start contrast,” said Sharon Navarro, a professor of political science at UT San Antonio.

At a rally in Florida, the president said Biden betrayed Latinos during his 47 years in office but he did not say how.

Biden, meanwhile, released a new political ad pledging to create a federal task force to help reunite families separated at the U.S. Mexico border by the Trump administration.

The parents of more than 500 children still can’t be found.

President Trump won Tarrant County in 2016.

Democrat Beto O’Rourke flipped the county in his 2018 Senate race against Sen. Ted Cruz.

Harris will try to build on that support.