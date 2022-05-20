North Texas mom meets with security guard who helped her deliver baby on Mother's Day

article

A North Texas mom was reunited with the security guard who helped bring her baby into the world.

Betzabeth Perez was rushed to the hospital on Mother's Day.

As she arrived at Medical City Dallas, her baby couldn't wait.

That's when she happened upon Eli Davila, a hospital security guard.

Baby Mia was born in the hospital hallway with Davila's help.

"He was there to help. He calmed me down," Perez recalled. "For him to get here as fast as he could and be supportive and helpful through the whole thing."

Davila said this was very special for him because he was not able to be in the delivery room when his now two adult children were born.

He plans to stay in touch with the Perez family, who already had three children, and wants to be a part of the baby Mia's life.