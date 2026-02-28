Second man arrested in shooting on I-20 that killed pregnant woman

article

Arlington police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a 2025 shooting on I-20 that killed a mother and her unborn baby.

Corey Daniels, 26, was charged with capital murder in the death of 29-year-old Bre'Asia Johnson. Daniels was booked into the Tarrant County Jail.

Arlington police said the vehicle used in the shooting was registered to Daniels and that they believe he was driving the vehicle when the shooting happened.

Daniels was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force Wednesday.

Daniels declined to speak with detectives following his arrest.

Arrest made after pregnant woman shot, killed

The backstory:

In December, police arrested 29-year-old Malik Miner. Police said Miner is the suspected shooter in the incident.

Malik Miner | Tarrant County Jail

Miner was charged with capital murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of deadly conduct.

Miner is also being held at the Tarrant County Jail.

November Arlington shooting

Dig deeper:

The shooting happened on November 12, 2025, at 7:41 p.m. A 28-year-old man called 911 to report that he and his girlfriend had been shot while traveling westbound on I-20 near Bowman Springs Road. The man pulled into a parking lot in the 4900 block of Little Road, where first responders met the victims.

The man’s girlfriend, 29-year-old Bre’Asia Johnson, was found unresponsive in the passenger seat with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. Detectives later confirmed she was pregnant.

The 28-year-old male driver was hospitalized with serious injuries but has since been released. Two children were in the backseat of the vehicle during the shooting; they were taken to a hospital as a precaution but were not seriously injured. A second, uninvolved vehicle was also struck by gunfire.

Targeted attack, not road rage

What we know:

Arlington detectives determined the shooting was targeted and not the result of road rage.

The investigation revealed that Miner was previously in a romantic relationship with Johnson and was feuding with her current boyfriend, the 28-year-old man.

Police say cell phone location records, recovered during a search warrant of Miner’s home, played a crucial role. The records allegedly placed Miner at the crime scene and showed his movements were nearly identical to Johnson’s in the minutes leading up to the shooting, suggesting he followed the victims' vehicle.

Miner declined to speak with investigators following his arrest.