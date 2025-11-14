Victims in Arlington I-20 shooting included pregnant woman, children

article

The Brief A pregnant 29-year-old woman, Bresia Johnson, was killed in a shooting along I-20 in Arlington on Wednesday night. A driver in the same car was also shot and hospitalized; two children in the vehicle were unharmed. Police have not yet released details about a suspect or a motive.



Arlington police have identified the pregnant woman who died in a shooting along Interstate 20 in Arlington earlier this week.

What we know:

Police said 29-year-old Breasia Johnson was one of four people in a car that was heading toward Bowman Springs Road just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Related article

The driver pulled over at a gas station on Little Road to call for help after someone fired at their car.

The driver was also shot and was taken to the hospital.

Two children in the car were not hurt.

A second car was also hit, but no one in that car was hurt.

What we don't know:

Police still haven’t said what led up to the shooting. It’s not clear if it was related to road rage, a targeted attack, or a random shooting.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect description was released.