Dallas police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting that left two people dead and another critically injured on Thursday.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Second Avenue near White Rock Creek in South Dallas.

Police were called to the area and found three men shot.

Investigators say the suspect had left the scene.

Two of the men died at the scene. The third was rushed to the hospital where police say he is in critical, but stable condition.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has not released any information about the victims.

READ MORE: Dallas serial killer gets life in prison after pleading guilty to 4 murders

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting or shooter to give them a call.