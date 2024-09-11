Fake online threats causing real problems across North Texas schools

The Brief Duncanville ISD held a press conference Wednesday to bring attention to a concerning amount of hoax school threats. Schools across North Texas and the state have seen a growing trend of fake online threats recently. Fake or real threats, police warn people who make them will face real charges.



Police across North Texas are sending a warning to people making school threats after recently causing several problems at area schools.

This week alone, we've seen students arrested and even a school district canceling classes for the day because of these threats.

Police tell FOX 4 the threats are mostly fake, copied and pasted from similar threats. However, it’s enough to keep campuses on alert.

One of the challenges for law enforcement is vetting the threats. Schools work with their local police department and also contact the FBI for assistance.

Each threat has to be investigated, causing North Texas school districts to respond differently this week.

Edna Nunez explains the discomfort of dropping her children off at Byrd Middle School in Duncanville — especially this week.

"It’s scary. It is scary because you never know when it is going to happen," she said. "Everybody has a phone. With a phone, they can do a lot of things."

Duncanville ISD called a press conference Wednesday, saying it’s seen a concerning number of reports of school threats via social media.

"I wouldn’t say it’s an increase or decrease. I believe we are just more aware of it," said Duncanville ISD Police Chief Mitchell Lambert. "Nothing directly toward Duncanville ISD. Now, the threats we are receiving are being recycled throughout local communities. It’s basically copy and paste at this point."

Duncanville investigators believe there’s no threat, and it’s part of a growing trend sweeping across North Texas and the state. But they’re still taking every tip seriously.

As a precautionary measure, Duncanville parents will see an increased police and security presence.

Tuesday, however, DeSoto High School went into a temporary lockdown. A 16-year-old former student was arrested off campus and charged with a third-degree felony.

It caused some DeSoto athletic events to be canceled or postponed.

In Kaufman County, Kemp ISD canceled school altogether Wednesday to investigate an online threat. The district determined the threat wasn’t credible schools will be back open on Thursday.

At Royse City High School, a 15-year-old student is now charged with making a terroristic threat after police say he posted that he may bring a bomb to an after-school assembly.

Police say the student admitted to posting the threat but said he never planned on carrying it out.

Over in Fort Worth, Southwest High School, Rosemont Middle School and Wedgewood Middle School all received threats this week.

Fort Worth PD posted on X Wednesday reminding students they will be arrested whether the threat is real or fake.

Dallas ISD also posted a statement Wednesday on social media saying it’s also aware of social media threats.

None were credible in Dallas, but DISD campuses will also see an increase in police presence.