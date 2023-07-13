Lawsuit seeks to block SB 14 which would ban Texas trans youth from accessing transition-related care

A new lawsuit seeks to block Texas from banning gender transition-related care for transgender children.

The move comes after state lawmakers passed Senate Bill 14 during the regular legislative session.

The plaintiffs include several families of transgender youth, as well as the doctors who treat them.

Their attorneys have chosen to file this case in state court in Travis County, hoping to get a temporary injunction preventing the law from going into effect in September as the legal battles plays out.

In response to the passage of SB14 by state lawmakers earlier this year, several families of transgender children are asking a judge to block the new Texas law that would stop minors from accessing gender-affirming care, such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

Related article

"Yesterday, we filed on behalf of five Texas families, three medical professionals," Paul Castillo said.

Castillo is senior counsel at Lambda Legal. He is one of several attorneys fighting to stop SB14 from going into effective September 1.

"This law interferes with the parental rights and the autonomy of parents to make medical decisions for their transgender adolescents. The rights of medical physicians to continue providing best practice care to their patients," Castillo said.

"We were at it every single day, from the first day that a hearing was scheduled," said Ricardo Martinez, with Equality Texas.

Equality Texas held several rallies at the Texas State Capitol ahead of each hearing, trying to get lawmakers to vote against the bill.

Martinez estimates there are hundreds of transgender minors across Texas that will be affected if SB14 is allowed to go into effect.

"The potential impact is what's really driving the fear," Martinez said. "And so for very many people who can leave Texas, they're choosing to leave Texas. And for some folks who can't because it's not possible.

Featured article

This lawsuit was filed in state court in Travis County, citing parental-right protections laid out in the Texas Constitution.

"We're still in the early stages," said David Coale, who is a constitutional law attorney not involved in this case.

Coale said the plaintiffs are likely to have better success getting a temporary injunction by keeping this case in the state courts.

"The Travis County District Court, I think, is going to be inclined to weigh that pretty favorably and probably be inclined to enjoin the law. We don't have the law now. Keep it off the books, keep everything the way it is now," he explained. "If it finds its way to the state Supreme Court, they could have a different view of the issue based on their perspective and how they see the legal issues."

So far, a hearing seeking that temporary injunction has not been set.

With the new law set to take effect on September 1, attorneys for the plaintiffs expect it will happen in the coming week.

FOX 4 reached out to the Texas Attorney General's Office for comment, but have not yet heard back.