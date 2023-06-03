Gov. Abbott signs bill barring trans youth from accessing transition-related care

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 14 into law Friday, which bars transgender juveniles from getting puberty blockers and hormone therapies.

The measure was approved during the regular session.

The law is set to take effect September 1.

Texas joins 17 other states in restricting transgender minors from accessing puberty blockers and hormone therapies.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other groups promised to take legal action to stop the law from going into effect.

So far, no lawsuits have been filed.