Sanger man arrested for shooting Denton teenager

article

Denton police have arrested a man they say killed a teenager earlier this month.

Marcus Williams, 19, is accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old Ely Mendez-Gomez while he was sitting in a car near Denia Park on Feb. 3.

The victim’s female passenger told police she saw a man who was wearing dark clothes and a ski mask. He had a gun in his hand.

Related article

Security video and other evidence led investigators to believe the suspect was actually the female passenger’s boyfriend.

They believe Williams followed the teenagers’ car on the night of the shooting.

He was arrested on Wednesday and is currently sitting in the Denton County jail with no bond set.