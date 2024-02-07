16-year-old identified as victim in Denton shooting

Denton police are investigating a shooting that killed a 16-year-old over the weekend.

On Saturday, Denton police were called to an area near Denia Park at Roselawn Drive and Bernard Street just after 11:30 p.m.

Police found the victim in the driver's seat of a car who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 16-year-old Ely Mendez Gomez.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Denton police investigating fatal shooting of man found in vehicle

Denton police have not announced any arrests at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 940-349-7793.