Sanger ISD switching to a 4-day school week

Sanger ISD in Denton County is the latest North Texas school district to switch to a 4-day school week, in the hopes of recruiting more teachers.

Trustees for the district approved the change this week.

The upcoming school year will start in August with a traditional 5-day week.

Then, in October, Sanger ISD will start operating Mondays through Thursdays, with school days extended by 35 minutes.

The district says it's working to provide free or affordable child care on Fridays for students in kindergarten through 5th grade.

Sanger ISD has several teacher vacancies for various campuses.

A Facebook post announcing the schedule change encouraged new teachers to apply.

Several other school districts have recently adopted the 4-day week.