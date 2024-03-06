Hillsboro ISD moving to a modified 4-day school week

Hillsboro ISD in Hill County is moving to a partial 4-day school week next year.

The district's Board of Trustees approved a modified version of the 4-day schedule for the 2024-2025 school year.

Under the schedule, there will be alternating Fridays off for students.

Hillsboro ISD says the change will help them attract teaching candidates.

"Ensuring the best teachers for our students is paramount. The adopted calendar provides our dedicated staff with an additional planning day, fostering an environment of continuous improvement," said Dr. Darrell G. Brown, the Superintendent of Hillsboro ISD said in a statement.

Under the new calendar, the school year will run from Wednesday, August 7 to Friday, May 24.

