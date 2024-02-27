Decatur ISD trustees vote against 4-day school week for 2024-2025, approve it for 2025-2026

Trustees in the Decatur Independent School District, northwest of Fort Worth, voted against switching to a four-day school week for next school year, but still adopted the plan for the year after.

The Wise County district had considered making the switch in the fall of the 2024-25 school year, but the board voted 4 to 3 against that.

Board president Dylan Barnes then made a motion to implement the four-day week in the 2025-2026 school year, after the district had more time to prepare for the switch.

That vote was approved.

The district polled parents and employees and found it was a popular idea with both, especially employees.

In a presentation, Decatur ISD said the move could help attract more teachers, reduce the need for substitutes and give more time to keep facilities clean and for maintenance and technology projects to be completed.

Some potential concerns brought up by the district would be a longer day for students and staff, a lack of structure and meals for children in need, and that the move wouldn't save significant money.

The district will nearly 50 others in the area already using four-day schedules.