Salvation Army opening 2 North Texas warming shelters for those in need

article

The Salvation Army of North Texas is opening two of its warming shelters to help those in need as temperatures drop.

Warming shelters in McKinney and Plano are set to be opened Saturday night as overnight temperatures are expected to be near freezing the next few days.

Other locations will be on standby.

They will have meals, bottles of water, coffee, and hot drinks for those in need of shelter during the cold weather.

Advertisement

MORE: Weather Coverage