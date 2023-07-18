Fire damages historic Dallas church in East Oak Cliff

Fire crews are battling a massive multi-alarm fire at a church in Dallas' East Oak Cliff neighborhood.

Crews were called to the Saintsville Church of God in Christ on S. Marsalis Avenue just before 2 p.m.

Video from SKY 4 showed heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof when the fire started.

It became a 6-alarm fire partly because of the intense flames but also because of the heat.

When the outside temperatures reach above 100 degrees, more units are called out so firefighters can rotate more often.

SKY 4 video shows a rehab tent on scene so firefighters have a shaded place to go to cool down.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says no injuries have been reported.

The historic church sits on was purchased in 1973. It stems from two churches in Dallas, the Wheatley Church of God in Christ and Haynes Chapel Church of God In Christ were founded in the early 1900s.

FOX 4 spoke to the secretary of the church who was inside when the fire started. She made it out safely.

"The only thing I noticed when I was getting ready to leave at 2 o’clock. I began to smell smoke," said Lynda Hemphill. "When I opened the door and picked up my things, I saw the smoke started to come through the area where I worked."

Hemphill said the majority of the fire was in the fellowship hall and classrooms.

Since most of the flames are put out, you can see the significant damage to the roof.

There are no details on what caused the fire.

Expect several road closures from South Marsalis Avenue to East Illinois Avenue.