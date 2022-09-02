Sachse officer shot in ambush attack, suspect hospitalized

article

Sachse police shot a man who ambushed officers while they were sitting in a parked police vehicle.

It happened just after midnight Friday as the officers were wrapping up after responding to an unrelated call. They were parked outside Medpost Urgent Care on Highway 78.

Police said a man walked up to the driver’s side of the police vehicle and fired a shotgun through the window.

Kidnapping suspect killed in shootout with Rockwall police

The officer who was sitting in the driver’s seat was shot in the head. The second officer returned fire, hitting the suspect, police said.

Both officers were taken to the hospital because of injuries. Fortunately, neither has life-threatening injuries and both have already been released.

Lake Worth police catch alligator near bank ATM

Police have not said how serious the suspect’s injuries are. He was taken to the hospital for surgery.

The Texas Rangers will handle investigating the officer-involved shooting.