Lake Worth police catch alligator near bank ATM

A hissing alligator made things uneasy for bank customers in Lake Worth, northwest of Fort Worth.

The 3 ½-foot gator was spotted Thursday night in the ATM drive-thru lane outside a local bank.

The Lake Worth Police Department shared body camera video footage from the officers who responded to the wildlife call.

Ultimately, Texas Parks and Wildlife rangers helped capture the gator. They safely relocated it.

No officers or animals were hurt during the ordeal, police said.