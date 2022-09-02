Kidnapping suspect killed in shootout with Rockwall police

A man suspected of stabbing a woman and kidnapping two children in Dallas was killed in a shootout with Rockwall police.

Police are still trying to piece together the exact sequence of events that led to this officer-involved shooting Thursday night on Summerhill Drive near Interstate 30 and Horizon Road.

Rockwall officers went to the home around 8:30 p.m. after getting a report that a man there may have kidnapped a woman and two children in Dallas.

Fort Worth police identify suspect they say sat on passenger door and shot at officers during chase

Then police got word that he may have stabbed the woman in Dallas and possibly taken her and her kids with him.

When officers made contact with the man outside his house, there was an exchange of gunfire. He was hit and later died at the hospital. No officers were injured.

The children who were allegedly kidnapped were not there. They were found safe at a home in another city.

Masked men wanted for breaking into multiple North Texas gun stores

Police haven’t yet released details about the woman who was reportedly stabbed in Dallas.

The Texas Rangers are taking in investigating the officer-involved shooting.