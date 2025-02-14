Arlington teacher’s aide arrested in child abuse probe was also church youth pastor

The Brief Ruel Barbee was recently fired from his role as a youth pastor for Oasis Community Worship Center in Fort Worth. Barbee was one of the three employees arrested in the Newman Academy child abuse probe. The church said it fired Barbee last week when it found out about his arrest and the allegations of having an improper relationship with a high school student. The church said it is not aware of any incidents within its youth ministry program.



One of the Arlington private charter school employees arrested in connection to crimes committed against students was also a youth pastor at a local church, FOX 4 news has learned.

The Forth Worth church denies knowing anything about the allegations against a former Newman International Academy teacher's aide, who is charged with having an improper relationship with a student.

A former coach there is also charged with grooming, and the former principal is charged with an attempt to cover up allegations.

Newman Academy Abuse Scandal

New Details:

FOX 4 has learned one of the suspects arrested at Newman has also been a youth pastor at Oasis Community Worship Center in Fort Worth.

The church says it fired Ruel "JR" Barbee, 55, after Newman International Academy’s police department arrested him.

Another pastor at the church is also employed at Newman Academy. Sources tell FOX 4 she has been placed on administrative leave but is not charged with a crime at this time.

That’s in addition to two other Newman educators — separate from the ones arrested — who are also on administrative leave.

The backstory:

Newman International Academy announced on Thursday that its principal, Richard Adams, and two teachers, Ruel Barbee and Gabrielle Little, 22, were arrested amid a child abuse investigation.

Barbee, a teacher’s aide, is accused of having an improper relationship with a student.

Little, the girls’ varsity basketball coach, is accused of child grooming involving a different high school student.

Both of them have since been fired.

Adams is accused of trying to cover up the allegations. He’s facing multiple charges, including failure to report abuse, three counts of tampering with evidence and tampering with a witness.

Adams resigned while he was placed on leave while under investigation.

The campus athletic director and an assistant football coach were also placed on administrative leave while under investigation, but they have not been charged with any crimes at this time.

Police chief alleges extensive cover-up

What He's Saying:

Newman International Academy Police Chief Matthew Antkowiak spoke with FOX 4 on Thursday.

At the time, the chief would not reveal the name of the church Barbee was connected to, but he claimed there are multiple churches and educational institutions that knew about other potential allegations but kept it quiet.

"We do have credible information of additional victims and we’re working with them," he said in a previous interview. "We’re looking at those institutions. We’re looking at those three school districts and we’re looking at two churches."

Principal Adams, who has since resigned, is accused of trying to cover up all the allegations made against the school employees.

"Whether you’re an educator or not, if you are over the age of 18, you have a duty under Texas law to report sexual abuse exploitation of children," Antkowiak said. "And if you don’t, we have a problem with that."

What's next:

Police are looking into the possibility of more victims. The investigation is ongoing.

Oasis Church responds

What they're saying:

Oasis Church’s board of directors released the following statement:

"On February 6, 2025, the church was informed that our youth pastor JR Barbee was involved in an incident concerning a student at Newman International Academy in Arlington.

After Newman’s police department and detectives conducted their thorough investigation, it was concluded that probable cause had been met and JR was arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator and student.

JR’s position at Newman was immediately terminated and, subsequently, his youth pastor position at Oasis Community Worship Center was also terminated. However, it is important to remember that in our justice system, everyone is considered innocent until proven guilty.

We want to make it absolutely clear that neither Oasis Community Worship Center nor any members of its leadership were aware of these allegations before JR was arrested.

This news came as a devastating shock to all of us, and we are committed to full transparency as we navigate this difficult situation.

We understand that the recent news has brought deep pain and sorrow to many, including his wife, family, and our spiritual family here at Oasis. Our hearts are heavy as we grieve alongside those affected.

While we are not aware of any incidents within our Hydrate Youth ministry, we want to assure our students and families that Oasis is committed to their well-being. We are here to provide support, prayer, and counseling to anyone in need. If any concerns arise, we will immediately report them to local law enforcement, ensuring that truth and justice are upheld.

We are heartbroken over the recent allegations, but it is in times like these that we are reminded of the words recorded in Psalm 34:18, 'The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.'

Moving forward, we are seeking God’s wisdom concerning the leadership over our youth ministry, and we sincerely ask for you to stand with us in prayer.

Beloved family, in times like these we are reminded that God is in control. He is our Rock and our firm foundation, and He will see us through."