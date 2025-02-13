Arlington charter school principal, teachers arrested in child abuse investigation

article

The Brief A principal and two former teachers at Newman International Academy have been arrested amid a child abuse investigation. The teachers, Ruel Barbee and Gabrielle Little, face charges of inappropriate relationships and child grooming. The principal, Richard Adams, is accused of failing to report abuse and tampering with evidence. Authorities say the arrests followed a review of physical evidence and interviews with students and staff.



A principal and two former employees at Newman International Academy—a charter middle and high school in north Arlington—are facing criminal charges.

What we know:

Two teachers were arrested this week on charges of inappropriate behavior and child grooming. The principal was arrested for failure to report abuse and tampering with evidence.

Arrests and Charges

Newman International Academy’s Gibbons Campus police arrested 52-year-old Ruel Barbee on Feb. 6. Barbee, an educational aide at the charter school, was charged with an improper relationship with a student.

That same day, another educator turned herself in after a warrant was issued for her arrest. Gabrielle Little was charged with child grooming, a third-degree felony. She was booked into the Tarrant County Jail.

Both Barbee and Little were immediately terminated after a week-long review of evidence.

Principal's Involvement

Principal Richard Adams was arrested Feb. 12 on multiple charges, including failure to report abuse, three counts of tampering with evidence, and tampering with a witness. He was booked into the Tarrant County Jail.

Mugshot from Tarrant CO Jail records.

Tampering with evidence is a third-degree felony.

Tampering with a witness is a third-degree felony.

Failure to report abuse is a state jail felony.

Authorities have not released details about the arrests but said they gathered enough evidence through physical proof and interviews with educators and students.

Other Educators Placed on Leave

Following Barbee’s arrest, the school placed Adams, the campus athletic director, the head varsity girls’ basketball coach, and an assistant football coach on administrative leave.

Investigation

The educators will remain on leave until both the criminal and internal investigations are complete.

Newman International Academy serves students in grades 7-12. The investigation remains ongoing.

What they're saying:

"We will not tolerate abuse or any action that attempts to cover up or hide it," said Newman International Academy Superintendent Dr. Sheba George.

What we don't know:

Police have not released further details about the allegations.

It is unclear how many students were involved.

Little’s role at the school has not been disclosed in official statements.