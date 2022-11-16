Suspects arrested in Royse City homicide

article

Royse City police have arrested three suspects in connection with a homicide early Sunday morning.

The fatal shooting happened at a home in the 5400 Block of County Road 2526.

Responding officers found Larry Deshaun Baker, from Madisonville, in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Baker was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators identified 43-year-old Eric O’Bryant as the suspected shooter.

O’Bryant was renting the home where Baker was killed, and police said he fled into a nearby wooded area before officers arrived.

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office helped police search for O’Bryant, but they were unable to find him.

The following morning, someone called police and reported seeing a man who looked like O’Bryant coming out of the woods with a rifle.

It turned out to be O’Bryant, and police took him into custody on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Police arrested two other people, Brooke Rice and Elem Wynne III, and charged them with tampering with physical evidence. Investigators said they took a weapon from the scene.

The investigation into this homicide is continuing.