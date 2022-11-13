Police investigating homicide at Royse City home
ROYSE CITY, Texas - Royse City police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man early Sunday morning.
The homicide was reported at about 5:45 a.m., when officers were called out to the 5400 Block of County Road 2526.
Responding officers found Larry Deshaun Baker, from Madisonville, in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.
Baker was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made.
Police are continuing to investigate.