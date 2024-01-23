Rowlett police officer charged with driving while intoxicated after off-duty crash

An off-duty Rowlett police officer is facing a driving while intoxicated charge after a crash which sent him and another driver to a hospital.

The crash happened at 5:15 on Sunday morning at the intersection of Carmack and Main Street in Mesquite.

Officer David Herrera ran a stop sign and his vehicle collided with another vehicle, according to Mesquite Police.

Then, Officer Herrera's car struck an electric pole and knocked it over.

Police did not provide a medical update on the second driver, but Officer Herrera was treated, released and charged.

Rowlett PD says Herrera has been with the department since August 2022.

He is on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.