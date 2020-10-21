Rowlett man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend bonds out of jail

A Rowlett man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend paid his $1 million bond, got out of jail and is now under house arrest.

Video shows Andrew Beard earlier this month when he was brought in to the Dallas County jail on murder charges.

Beard had tried to bond out shortly after his Oct. 6 arrest, but a judge wouldn't let him unless he got rid of his stash of guns.

Carrollton police say Beard put on a disguise, drove to Alyssa Burkett's place of employment and then shot and stabbed her.

Beard and Burkett were in a "contentious custody battle," according to an arrest affidavit.

In fact, Burkett created a GoFundMe account to help with legal fees back in September. She wrote, "at this point, I am scared for my life and my daughter's life." Now, the man accused of killing her is out on bond.

Beard, who is charged with murdering the mother of his 1-year old daughter, was booked into the Dallas County jail on Oct. 6, but he bonded out Wednesday afternoon.

Russell Forsyth, Burkett’s grandfather, says after her murder, her family told police about her fears.

“Alyssa was coming to us saying, ‘I’m afraid he’s going to shoot me,’” Forsyth said.

Burkett was shot in the head and stabbed repeatedly outside Carrollton’s Greentree Apartments on Oct. 2, where she worked.

Police learned Burkett was in a “contentious custody battle,” according to an arrest affidavit.

“She was loved by many, many people,” Forsyth said.

Witnesses described the shooter as a black man, but investigators searching Beard’s vehicle found bottles of dark brown liquid makeup.

Police believe Beard may have tried to look like a Black man. They also found trash bags of clothes doused with bleach, a knife and a screwdriver.

Investigators located a different vehicle, which police believe was used in the attack, down the street. Inside, they found a dark-colored hair with what appeared to be dried blood on it. They also discovered a dark-colored prosthetic beard.

A Rowlett home is listed as Beard’s address in court filings. No one answered the door Wednesday. He’s on house arrest while wearing a GPS ankle monitor. A truck loading up furniture was in the driveway when FOX 4 crews were there.

“The spirit of the law was to keep this man behind bars for three reasons,” Forsyth said. “One: he’s a risk to society. Two: the violent nature of his crime. And three: he’s a flight risk. He does have a pilot’s license.”

FOX 4 has uncovered that one month prior to Burkett's murder, Carrollton police received an anonymous tip that she was selling drugs from her vehicle at the apartment complex she worked. The caller even said where the drugs could be found. Police found cocaine, marijuana and a pistol with ammunition, but they did not file charges against her.

“Normally under those circumstances just having that in her possession, she would’ve been arrested immediately,” Forsyth said.

Carrollton police confirm to FOX 4 that they are investigating if Beard planted the drugs and weapons.

Forsyth says his family is using all of their strength to fight for justice which means, for now, they can’t grieve.

“It’s something that in order to survive you have to push away and you say I’m not going to let that in,” he said.

FOX 4 reached out to Beard's attorney, but we have not heard back.

