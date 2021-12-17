Rockwall teen arrested for school threat

A Rockwall High School student was arrested after police said he made terroristic threats to his school.

Rockwall police began investigating Thursday, and said the threats involved photos of simulated firearms or airsoft guns sent via text.

Investigators later found it was a teenage boy who made the threats.

Police said he wasn't at school Friday.

Officers took the teen, whose name was not released, into custody at his home.

He's charged with terroristic threat, a third degree felony.

RELATED: Threats prompt increased security at schools in North Texas