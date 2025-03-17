article

The Brief Gateway Church founder Robert Morris was arrested on Monday after turning himself in to law enforcement. Morris was charged with five counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child last week. Morris resigned from Gateway Church in June 2024 after the allegations were made public.



Gateway Church founder Robert Morris turned himself in to law enforcement on Monday after he was indicted on multiple counts of indecent acts with a child last week.

Robert Morris arrested

Robert Morris (Source: Osage County Sheriff's Office)

What Happened:

Morris, 63, surrendered to officials in Osage County, Oklahoma, where he was charged.

He was released on $50,000 bond shortly after.

Court records show that Morris was ordered to surrender his passport to law enforcement as one of the conditions of his bond.

Robert Morris child abuse accusations

The backstory:

The indictment says the abuse began around Christmas Day in 1982.

The document says Morris "did intentionally touch or feel with his hand... the body or private parts... of C.C., who was 12 years old at the time."

Although court documents do not name the victim, the initials, timeline and details match the allegations made by Cindy Clemishire.

FOX 4 does not usually identify victims of alleged sexual abuse, but Clemishire went public with her story last June.

Clemishire detailed moments of her childhood in Oklahoma, where she says Morris repeatedly molester her.

At the time, Morris was a traveling preacher and would stay at Clemishire's home.

Aside from two alleged crimes in 1982, the indictment outlines similar instances in January of 1983 and 1985.

According to court paperwork, it escalated when Morris’ victim was 13 or 14, highlighting incidents between January of 1983 and 1985 when he "removed her clothing and rubbed his clothed body against hers" while inside a parked car.

Morris resigned from the church back in June when Clemishire came forward with the claims.

She said she brought up her allegations multiple times to the church's board of elders. When the claims became public, the board of elders said they weren't aware that the "young lady" in question may have been 12 years old.

In November, the church says a number of elders were let go and other staff members who knew about the claims would not be allowed to become elders.