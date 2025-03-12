Gateway Church founder Robert Morris indicted on child sex charges

The founder of a North Texas megachurch has been indicted on multiple counts of indecent acts with a child.

What we know:

The allegations against Gateway Church Founder Robert Morris date back to 1982.

Cindy Clemishire says Morris repeatedly sexually assaulted her when she was 12 years old. She said the Southlake church tried to cover it up for decades. He’s accused of abusing Clemishire while traveling in Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, an Oklahoma grand jury indicted Morris on five counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child.

There is no statute of limitations because Morris was not an Oklahoma resident at the time of the allegation.

What they're saying:

Cleminshire says Morris' indictment was welcome news.

"After almost 43 years, the law has finally caught up with Robert Morris for the horrific crimes he committed against me as a child," she said in a statement released through her attorney. "Now, it is time for the legal system to hold him accountable. My family and I are deeply grateful to the authorities who have worked tirelessly to make this day possible and remain hopeful that justice will ultimately prevail."

A Gateway Church spokesperson said it is grateful that the justice system is "holding abusers accountable."

"There can be no tolerance for those who sexually prey on children," said Texas AG Gentner Drummond. "This case is all the more despicable because the alleged perpetrator was a pastor who exploited his position. The victim in this case has waited far too many years for justice to be done."

The backstory:

Morris resigned from the church back in June when Cleminshire came forward with the claims.

She said she brought up her allegations multiple times to the church's board of elders. When the claims became public, the board of elders said they weren't aware that the "young lady" in question may have been 12 years old.

In November, the church says a number of elders were let go and other staff members who knew about the claims would not be allowed to become elders.