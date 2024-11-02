Gateway Church removes elders after investigation into Robert Morris sexual abuse accusations

The Brief Multiple elders have been removed from Gateway Church in connection to sexual abuse accusations against founder Robert Morris. The church says some elders knew that Morris' accuser was 12 years old at the time of the alleged abuse. Gateway says it is cooperating with an ongoing criminal investigation.



Gateway Church says it has removed multiple elders who knew about abuse allegations against founder Robert Morris. The Southlake-based church is also cooperating with an ongoing criminal investigation.

Morris resigned from the church this June after a woman, Cindy Cleminshire, came forward with claims that Morris sexually abused her between 1982 and 1987, starting when she was 12 years old.

Cleminshire, who is now 54, said she brought up her allegations more than once to Gateway Church leaders.

When the claims became public, the Southlake church’s board of elders said they weren't aware that the "young lady" in question may have been 12 years old.

The church hired the Haynes and Boone law firm to investigate what church elders knew about the claims before this June.

The church says six people refused to speak with investigators, including Morris.

The lawfirm says they found that there were a group of employees and elders who did know that Cleminshire was 12 at the time of the reported abuse and another group that knew of the allegations against Morris, but did not ask more questions.

The church says elders who were in either group were let go and other staff members who knew will not be allowed to become elders.

Gateway leaders say the investigation revealed a "failure of culture" at the church.

"We must be honest with ourselves and acknowledge that our culture allowed this truth to be very be buried for too long," said Tra Willbanks, a Gateway Church Elder. "At some point in the past, the culture of Gateway became one where power was centralized and the leader at the top was surrounded by people who wanted to protect him. Some of them at all cost."

Tra Willbanks

The church says it is rewriting bylaws and changing governance structure to prevent similar issues in the future.

Gateway said it did not find any other allegations of sexual assault against Morris.

Morris is not currently facing any charges in connection to the sexual abuse allegations, but the church revealed a criminal investigation is underway.

"You also need to know that Gateway Church is currently and fully cooperating with an ongoing criminal investigation, the details of which we can't share with you at this time," said Willbanks.

Gateway says neither the church itself, nor the current leadership is subject to the criminal investigation.

The church says it has received financial demands from Morris, but they have declined.

The Source Information in this article comes from a Gateway Church service on Saturday, Nov. 11 and previous FOX 4 reporting.



