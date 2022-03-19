Road rage shooting in Fort Worth leaves 1 dead, 1 injured, police say

article

Fort Worth police are investigating a fatal shooting that came after a road rage incident early Saturday morning.

It happened just after 5:30 a.m., when police were called about a shooting in the 4400 block of Wayside Avenue.

Responding officers found a man and a woman who had been shot. Both were taken to local hospitals.

The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The woman’s condition was not released.

Few details have been released about the shooting, but police said their investigation found it came after a road rage incident that started at a fast food restaurant.

A driver followed the other vehicle to a home, where the shooting happened.

Police said the suspected shooter is cooperating with police.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Police seek 18-year-old wanted for fatal shooting of teens in Watauga